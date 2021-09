The Nasdaq Composite Index has been hitting a series of record highs lately and notched its eighth gain in the past 10 sessions. Most of the rally was powered by renewed buying in the high-growth tech giants as tapering fears ease as well as optimism over a sustained economic recovery. In fact, the tech-heavy index topped 15,000 for the first time last month (read: Nasdaq Tops 15K for First Time: 5 Best Stocks in the ETF).