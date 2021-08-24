Sonos wins first round in smart speaker patent lawsuit against Google

There are dozens of music streaming services available worldwide, some of which cater to specific genres while others offer a broad catalog of songs. To compete with the likes of Spotify, YouTube, and Apple, it’s not enough for a service to only offer music, though. The biggest players in the industry have branched off into podcasts, offered either with their music streaming service or separately through another app. More recently, these tech companies have also started to follow in the footsteps of Clubhouse, the social audio app that popularized live audio chatrooms. Now, Amazon is the latest name to throw its hat in the ring, as the company is reportedly investing heavily in a new live audio feature. However, it seems that Amazon hasn’t yet set its sights on directly competing with Clubhouse and its many clones, at least initially.