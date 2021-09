Follow HGTV Obsessed on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts. HGTV Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Sara Peterson lets us in on the inner workings of the second-highest-selling magazine on newsstands. She reveals to Marianne just how far in advance they plan and create content, and how many issues they work on at a time. They usually juggle three issues at once, but sometimes they can be working a year in advance when it comes to holiday and seasonal decor — especially because it can be difficult finding real pumpkins in July.