Lewes, DE

Please heed the warning by Nick Carter on sea level rise

By Arthur E. Sowers
Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

I very much appreciated Nick Carter’s Aug. 13 letter on sea level rise. It was good that he listed specific local sites for concern and a sentence or phrase about each site. I would like to share some additional thoughts because the issue of concern - climate change - is more than about sea level rise. It is also about warming, wildfires, and drought, and all of these three additional things are already here big time. Right now, wildfires in Siberia involve more land area than the sum of all wildfires in the rest of the world. Climate-deniers need to wake up.

www.capegazette.com

