Cape meeting was unacceptable spectacle

By Shelly Souder
Cape Gazette
 9 days ago

I was one of those “I never thought I’d write a letter to the editor” types. Until now. What happened at the Cape Henlopen School District board meeting Aug. 19, was beyond my ability to comprehend human behavior. Every one of us has the right to believe as we do and express those beliefs freely. Human decency, however, does (or should!) dictate that such expressions be made in a manner that is unthreatening to those who are trying to do their jobs and navigate uncertain waters to keep people safe. Board protocols and procedures were followed by district personnel last night, as is their charge and duty. One should not be able to completely upend the entire order of things simply because one disagrees. That’s not how this works.

