ReversingLabs Leverages AI to Mitigate Software Supply Chain Attacks

There has been a troubling rise in ransomware attacks on supply chains, with such attacks having tripled between 2019 and 2020. This year alone has so far seen a disturbing string of high-profile ransomware attacks, including those against Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya. Supply chains critical to the energy, food and IT infrastructures are increasingly at risk, and threat actors are coming up with more sophisticated ways to exploit vulnerabilities within these supply chains. Because of this, traditional cybersecurity tactics are no longer enough, and this applies not just to large and prominent organizations but to smaller businesses as well. Understanding some of the factors behind current trends can help organizations who wish to survive the new era of cyberthreats to take proactive measures to protect themselves.