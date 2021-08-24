ReversingLabs Leverages AI to Mitigate Software Supply Chain Attacks
Concept: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based cybersecurity startup ReversingLabs has unveiled static analysis and file reputation services to combat the growing threat of software supply chain attacks. Its platform detects and analyzes file and binary-based threats on the web, mobile, email, cloud, and app development in industries such as software, financial services, defense, retail, and insurance.www.power-technology.com
