Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

ReversingLabs Leverages AI to Mitigate Software Supply Chain Attacks

power-technology.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcept: Cambridge, Massachusetts-based cybersecurity startup ReversingLabs has unveiled static analysis and file reputation services to combat the growing threat of software supply chain attacks. Its platform detects and analyzes file and binary-based threats on the web, mobile, email, cloud, and app development in industries such as software, financial services, defense, retail, and insurance.

www.power-technology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attackers#Startup#Ai#Forgepoint Capital#Verdict Co Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Allentown, PAmuhlenberg.edu

Supply Chain and Labor News

We appreciate your understanding as we experience some potential changes to product availability and staffing, due to nationwide supply chain and labor shortages. We assure you that delivering exceptional, safe customer experiences is still our top priority, and thank you for the ongoing support of the dining team.
Industrynny360.com

Deere falls with supply-chain challenges

Shares of Deere & Co., the largest maker of agricultural machinery, fell as much as 4% amid concerns that rising costs and supply chain snags will intensify going into next year. Executives told analysts on Friday’s earnings call that the challenges are broad-ranging, from rising raw material costs to labor...
EconomyPoets and Quants

Mr. Supply Chain Consultant

– Lived in 8 cities across 3 countries and attended 7 schools before graduating at 18. – Founded and ran the Basketball Club at my University. – Joined my consulting firm as a Post-MBA hire and have been promoted since. Supervise 1-4 MBA hires depending on the engagement.
Food Safetynewfoodmagazine.com

Food integrity in the global supply chain

I was privileged to take part in a panel discussion at this year’s Food Integrity 2021 Event, hosted by New Food. The topic of discussion was Regulating to Increase Integrity, and my co-panellists were Caitlin Boon, Associate Commissioner for Food Policy and Response at the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Peter Whelan, Director of Audit and Investigations, Food Safety Authority of Ireland. The session was facilitated by Michael Bell, Executive Director Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association. Reflecting on the session, a few topics stood out.
TwitterSupply & Demand Chain Executive

L.I.N.K. Live | Supply Chain Visibility

Hurricane Henri. Road closures. Impending Delta Variant. Supply chains are only as strong as their weakest link. In this week's episode of L.I.N.K. Live, Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive editors talk supply chain visibility in relation to the SCN Summit and what visibility means for the future of supply chains.
InternetNew Haven Register

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
SoftwareCMSWire

A Look at the Top 5 Marketing Automation Software by Market Share

Marketing automation software industry is constantly evolving, as new contenders try to capture a slice of the market and gain traction with customers. As more options enter an already crowded marketplace, its becoming harder for marketers to choose one platform over another. With so many variables at play when selecting...
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

Orbital Insight Intros Supply Chain Intelligence Tool for Enterprise, Government Agencies; Kevin O’Brien Quoted

Geospatial analytics company Orbital Insight has launched its Supply Chain Intelligence tool designed to unveil hidden risks, track upstream and downstream activities and detect movement patterns across specific areas over time. The platform uses artificial intelligence, multisource data and location analytics to help organizations and government agencies can uncover global...
SoftwareInternational Business Times

7 AI-Powered Business Tools That Are Rising Fast

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is shaping how companies and new startups are conducting business across the world. Today, the AI software market is expected to reach $118 billion in revenues by 2025 according to a Tractica research report. But although these figures look promising, only a mere 15% of current businesses are making use of AI software to help streamline processing, with more than 30% of startups looking to bring AI tools onboard in the next year or two.
Technologycybersecdn.com

Supply chain attacks are closing in on MSPs

If you attended Black Hat this year, you couldn’t avoid the topic of supply chain attacks. From keynotes to vendor messaging to booth presentations, they were a ubiquitous topic in Las Vegas this year. Supply chain attacks are cyberattacks targeting an upstream vendor for the ultimate purpose of compromising one...
Softwaretheregister.com

Re-volting: AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization undone by electrical attack

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) scheme is not as secure as its name suggests. Boffins from the Technische Universität Berlin have devised an attack that defeats the primary purpose of this silicon safe room technology: protecting the data in virtual machines from rogue administrators in cloud environments. In a paper...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Windows 365 exposes Microsoft Azure credentials in plaintext

A security researcher has figured out a way to dump a user’s unencrypted plaintext Microsoft Azure credentials from Microsoft’s new Windows 365 Cloud PC service using Mimikatz. Mimikatz is an open-source cybersecurity project created by Benjamin Delpy that allows researchers to test various credential stealing and impersonation vulnerabilities. “It’s well...
Public SafetyPosted by
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How to Protect Supply Chains from Ransomware Attacks

There has been a troubling rise in ransomware attacks on supply chains, with such attacks having tripled between 2019 and 2020. This year alone has so far seen a disturbing string of high-profile ransomware attacks, including those against Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya. Supply chains critical to the energy, food and IT infrastructures are increasingly at risk, and threat actors are coming up with more sophisticated ways to exploit vulnerabilities within these supply chains. Because of this, traditional cybersecurity tactics are no longer enough, and this applies not just to large and prominent organizations but to smaller businesses as well. Understanding some of the factors behind current trends can help organizations who wish to survive the new era of cyberthreats to take proactive measures to protect themselves.
Public Healthcbia.com

CBIA BizCast: Fixing Manufacturing Supply Chain Issues

CBIA BizCast host Ali Warshavsky speaks with Bob Hersh, Grant Thornton’s national managing principal of the manufacturing industry and practice leader for the Metro New York and New England areas. Grant Thornton is hosting an Aug. 26 conference on how the industry is adapting to working through and beyond the...
Technologycybersecdn.com

What are the cyber security challenges of hybrid working?

When it comes to the ideal post-pandemic work environment, employers and employees and have very different ideas. According to a Microsoft study, 73% of workers want to keep the flexible work arrangements created in response to COVID-19, and 67% want a return to in-person collaboration. The overlap in these figures...
Softwaredevops.com

Google Unveils Tool to Better Secure GitHub Repos

Google today launched a GitHub app that provides automated continuous enforcement of security best practices for GitHub projects. Kim Lewandowski, a product manager for open source software security at Google, said the Allstar application enables IT teams to assess any project on GitHub to check for security policy adherence. In addition, Allstar sets desired enforcement actions and automatically applies those rules when triggered by a setting or file change in a repository.
Softwarepharmaceutical-technology.com

Dataiku Releases New Enterprise Tools to Democratize AI

Concept: NY’s enterprise AI and ML platform operator Dataiku has expanded its efforts to make AI accessible to the ordinary business user with an upgrade that allows users to perform what-if simulations of AI models to see how changes to the data they are based on would impact them. The aim, according to the startup, is to make it easier for business analysts to experiment with AI models based on machine learning algorithms that they can develop with the help of a data scientist team.
MarketsVentureBeat

Data management investments often stumble, survey finds

The bulk of investments made in data management platforms thus far has not been money well spent, according to a Data Value Scorecard published today by data lake platform Dremio. The scorecard finds only 22% of the data leaders surveyed said they have fully realized a return on investment (ROI)...
TechnologyWebProNews

Microsoft’s Azure Government Top Secret Now Available

Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Azure Government Top Secret, in the company’s bid to gain more government contracts. Government contracts are some of the most lucrative contracts for tech companies, including cloud providers. Needless to say, however, combining cloud options with classified and top secret information presents very unique challenges. At one point, Amazon had a clear lead, being the only company to have achieved the Pentagon’s Impact Level 6 certification. Microsoft closed that gap in late 2019, and has been accelerating its efforts to get government cloud contracts ever since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy