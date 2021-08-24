Pfizer vaccine meets FDA ‘gold standard’
The US government gave full approval on Monday to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the first of the vaccines produced and approved since the disease’s outbreak in 2019. Up until now the Pfizer vaccine, like the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson versions, have been approved for emergency use. This fact has led many to question whether the vaccines were safe and effective, and in some people’s minds, whether they were really vaccines at all. It has been used by some as a reason to avoid taking the vaccine.www.fairmontsentinel.com
Comments / 0