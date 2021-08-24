Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer vaccine meets FDA ‘gold standard’

Sentinel
 9 days ago

The US government gave full approval on Monday to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the first of the vaccines produced and approved since the disease’s outbreak in 2019. Up until now the Pfizer vaccine, like the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson versions, have been approved for emergency use. This fact has led many to question whether the vaccines were safe and effective, and in some people’s minds, whether they were really vaccines at all. It has been used by some as a reason to avoid taking the vaccine.

www.fairmontsentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Gold Standard#The Associated Press#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked. Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says FDA

The FDA has worked up a document to "assess COVID-19 related symptoms" and familiarlizing yourself with each of them can save your life—especially with the "more transmissible" and "more dangerous" Delta variant. "The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as the original version of COVID-19. However, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially for younger people. Recent research found that the Delta variant grows more rapidly – and to much greater levels – in the respiratory tract," say the doctors at UC Davis. Read on to see if you have signs of a COVID infection, as listed in the FDA document—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Fortune

Over half of employers plan to have vaccine mandates by the end of the year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Now that the Federal Drug Administration approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, many employers have been ramping up their plans to vaccinate their workforce. By the end of the year, 52% of U.S. companies plan to have some type of vaccine mandate in place for their workplaces.
Medical & BiotechArab American News

Pfizer gets unanimous recommendation from CDC immunization committee

Adding to expert confidence over the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC announced this week that its advisory committee on immunization has given the vaccine a “unanimous recommendation” for those ages 16 and up. The committee’s 14-0 vote came a week after the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine full approval. The...
Public Healthfox29.com

CDC panel endorses full FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met on Monday and voted to endorse the FDA’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for Americans age 16 and older. The endorsement shortly follows the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on...
IndustryPosted by
Medical Daily

Do J&J Vaccine Recipients Also Need Booster Shots?

Public health authorities have been persuading the general masses to get the COVID-19 booster shots once they have become available. But the guidance has mostly been for those who received the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, leaving recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine wondering if they also need the additional dose of the vaccine.
Medical & BiotechStreet.Com

Johnson & Johnson HIV Vaccine Candidate Fails Mid-Stage Trial

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report shares were active Tuesday after the company said its experimental HIV vaccine failed to provide sufficient protection in its phase 2b HIV vaccine clinical trial. Data showed that the investigational vaccine regimen did not protect members of the study,...
Healthcbs17

What impact has FDA approval had on North Carolina’s vaccine numbers?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The effect of FDA approval on North Carolina’s total of new COVID-19 vaccinations so far looks more like a plateau than a spike. After two weeks of declines, the number of new vaccinations across the state leveled off during the week that followed the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

Biden’s booster plan seen facing resistance from CDC panel, FDA

Medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines are chafing at what they perceive as political interference in the review process by the Biden administration. Last month, the White House announced plans to begin distributing Covid-19 booster shots to Americans Sept. 20. However, the effort still needs the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sign off. Members of a key panel that advises the CDC on vaccines have pushed back consideration of the plan to mid-September and said this week they were concerned that politics was getting ahead of the process.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy