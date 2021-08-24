Cancel
FDA approval is just an excuse

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks kicked off the week on a positive note amid the FDA approval for the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty. That’s what the headlines say, but there is more than that for yesterday’s rally. On Friday, Dallas Federal Reserve (Fed) President Robert Kaplan said that the rising Covid cases...

