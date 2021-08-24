FDA approval is just an excuse

Yesterday was all about eurozone PMIs, the final reading in the run-up to the ECB policy meeting on September 9. Business confidence remained lofty with the composite PMI coming in at 59.5 (from 60.2). The services PMI stabilized at a 15-year high (59.7). Growth in the service sector even overtook that of manufacturing for the first time in the recovery from the pandemic (manufacturing output index at 59.2). Underlying details all confirmed a strong and solid recovery is unfolding with price pressures still very much in full swing, from temporary elements including supply chain delays as well as from “wage growth as a result of the job market gain”. Strong European data along with the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine in later trading (see below) helped shape the positive vibe rolling over markets, pushing equity <1% higher in Europe and 0.6-1.5% in the US. Brent oil surged more than 5% from $65 to $68.75. The German Bund underperformed USTs though finished well above intraday lows. The yield curve bear steepened with the long end 1.4 (10y) to 2 (30y) bps higher. The 10y tested the -0.46% resistance area but the move lacked thrust. Peripheral spreads widened a tad or two. The US curve steepened with the short end (3y,5y) 1.1-1.4 bps lower. The US dollar slid amid brighter sentiment. EUR/USD rose from sub 1.17 to first (minor) resistance at 1.174/5. It held a status quo against the Japanese yen, which came under selling pressure itself. EUR/JPY on the other hand left further behind 128 (finished at 128.85). The British pound, then, shrugged off a PMI disappointment. EUR/GBP fell from an intraday high just south of 0.86 to 0.856.