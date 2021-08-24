GBP/USD now seen within 1.3640-1.3850 – UOB
Cable appears to have moved into a consolidative phase, likely between 1.3640 and 1.3850 in the near term, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we noted yesterday that ‘downward pressure appears to have eased and GBP is unlikely to weaken much further’, we did not expect the manner by which GBP lifted off and soared to 1.3732. The rapid rise appears to be overdone but there is room for GBP to test 1.3765 first before easing off. The next resistance at 1.3800 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3695 followed by 1.3670.”www.fxstreet.com
