Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

GBP/USD now seen within 1.3640-1.3850 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCable appears to have moved into a consolidative phase, likely between 1.3640 and 1.3850 in the near term, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “While we noted yesterday that ‘downward pressure appears to have eased and GBP is unlikely to weaken much further’, we did not expect the manner by which GBP lifted off and soared to 1.3732. The rapid rise appears to be overdone but there is room for GBP to test 1.3765 first before easing off. The next resistance at 1.3800 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3695 followed by 1.3670.”

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbp#Gbp Usd#Fx#Uob Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD – A Strong Barrier of Resistance

The dollar has come under pressure over the last couple of weeks as the economic data has necessitated a more dovish line from the Federal Reserve . The result is that, despite breaking below the 200/233-day SMA and into bearish territory, the pair has failed to gain much traction to the downside.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD climbs to two-week highs above 1.3830 on renewed USD weakness

GBP/USD gained traction during the American trading hours. US Dollar Index slumped to multi-week lows below 92.30. Focus shifts to August jobs report from US. After spending the majority of the day in a tight range below 1.3800, the GBP/USD pair turned north during the American trading hours and reached its strongest level since August 16 at 1.3834. As of writing, the pair was up 0.45% on the day at 1.3830.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD remains firm, flirts with tops near 1.1850

EUR/USD extends the upbeat momentum to the 1.1850 zone. EMU Producer Prices come up next in the domestic docket. Initial Claims, Balance of Trade, Factory Order next of note later. The upside bias around the European currency remains well and sound for yet another session and now encourages EUR/USD to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1839.. Euro pares Wed's gain to a near 1-month peak of 1.1856 in New York morning due to renewed usd's weakness and inched lower to 1.1838 in subdued Asian morning. As yesterday's break of Tuesday's 1.1847 high signals recent upmove from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 remains...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Return to Buying Levels

Weak investor sentiment and anxiety in the financial markets will not support long-term gains for the British pound against the rest of the other major currencies. The gains of the GBP/USD pair, which reached the resistance level of 1.3807, quickly evaporated, as the currency pair fell to the level of 1.3730, where it has settled as of this writing. Despite the recent performance of the pound, NatWest Markets still believes that the pound will remain supported as well as the UK has a well-defined exit strategy from the Covid-19 pandemic and the hurdle of another wave of restrictions appears too high, "which could play the role of the pound positively".
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Sellers defending the 1.3800 area

UK money-related figures missed expectations, limiting GBP’s advance. Profit-taking pushed the pair lower in the American afternoon. GBP/USD is neutral in the near term but still has room to advance. The GBP/USD pair ended Tuesday unchanged around the 1.3750 level, trimming early gains that pushed the pair to a fresh...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Pound underperformance unlikely to persist – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank see potential in GBP over the next quarters, with the underperformance unlikely to persist. They forecast GBP/USD at 1.3720 by the end of the third quarter and at 1.4040 by the fourth quarter, and EUR/GBP at 0.8550 by the end of the year and at 0.8400 by the first quarter of next year.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD could still visit 0.7360 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, there is still room for AUD/USD to reach the 0.7360 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We did not anticipate the sharp rise in AUD to 0.7341 and the subsequent rapid retreat from the high (we were expecting AUD to trade within a range of 0.7275/0.7310). Despite the advance, upward momentum has not improved by much. From here, AUD could retest the 0.7340 level but the major resistance at 0.7360 is unlikely to come under threat. Support is at 0.7300 followed by 0.7285.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bounces off weekly lows, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD reversed an intraday dip to weekly lows, around the 1.3730 region. Uncertainty over the Fed’s policy move capped the USD and extended support. The recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the UK kept a lid on any further gains. The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, Brent, USD/CHF

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3744; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.3730 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3905. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3660. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3565. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.3780.
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3729; (P) 1.3768; (R1) 1.3794;. GBP/USD is losing some upside momentum as seen in 4 hour MACD. But rebound from 1.3601 is in favor to continue as long as 1.3678 minor support holds, for 1.3982 resistance first. Decisive break there will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high. On the downside, break of 1.3678 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.3570 low, and possibly further to 1.3482 key resistance turned support.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD trades stuck between two lines

GBP/USD traded lower yesterday, after testing the downside resistance line drawn from the high of July 30th. However, the retreat remained limited at 1.3730, near a newly drawn upside support line, taken from the low of August 20th. As long as the rate stays stuck between those two lines, we will hold a neutral stance.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Lack of Direction

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal produced a marginally profitable short trade and then a more profitable long trade from the bullish bounce at 1.3689, which held almost to the pip. Today’s GBP/USD Signals. Risk 0.75%. Trades must be taken before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a...
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Short-term View

GBP/USD trading into resistance area on daily chart. Watch 4-hr chart, has support and channel structure. Cable is struggling around resistance on the daily time-frame, but is supported on the 4-hr chart. If it can break support, then resistance will be validated and an aggressive bearish trading bias may be warranted.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Stalled Gains, Awaiting News

The EUR/USD's recent gains from its bullish rebound stopped at the 1.1845 resistance level and settled around 1.1796 as of this writing. The pair is waiting for stronger catalysts to complete the correction or return to the general bearish long-term trend. The euro's recent momentum evaporated from the announcement that European consumer prices rose more than expected in August, buoyed in large part by more expensive fuels. Economists say the jump is temporary, but it may raise questions about how long inflation will continue to rise. The 19 countries using the euro saw their inflation rate rise to 3.0% annually in August, up from 2.2% in July, according to figures from the European Union statistics agency Eurostat.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD consolidates gains below 1.3800 on USD weakness

GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday in the Asian session. US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the previous session’s decline. The sterling capitalizes gains on the fresh weakness in the US dollar. GBP/USD edges higher on Tuesday's Asian trading session. The pair opened lower but managed to trade higher on...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

No change to the rangebound theme in USD/JPY – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists still see USD/JPY navigating within the 109.30-110.55 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that ‘the bias for USD is on the downside but the major support at 109.30 is likely out of reach’. Our view was incorrect as USD traded sideways between 109.69 and 109.96. Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and USD could continue to trade sideways, albeit at a slightly higher range of 109.75/110.10.”
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD now targets the 0.7360 level – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, further upside could see AUD/USD re-visiting the 0.7360 region in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that AUD ‘could test 0.7335 first before a pullback can be expected’. However, AUD eased off from a high of 0.7319 and subsequently traded mostly sideways. Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and AUD could continue to trade sideways. Expected range for today, 0.7275/0.7310.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy