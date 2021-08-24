Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dajvs_0bb3KK3B00
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 24, 2021. The cauldron is lit during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Marko Djurica

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The 2020 Paralympic Games will kick off in Tokyo with the opening ceremony on Tuesday as Japan struggles with its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, record daily cases and an overwhelmed medical system.

The organisers admitted last week that the Paralympics will be held under "very difficult" circumstancesas Japan's health situation has worsened since the Olympic Games ended on Aug. 8 and hospitals in the host city are filled to capacity.

The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan government appealed on Monday to hospitals in the capital to accept more COVID-19 patients as increasing infections have made access to care increasingly difficult.

"I'm a little concerned about holding the Paralympic Games. Still, I hope the athletes will do their best," said 52-year-old office worker Chika Sasagawa.

While the number of athletes and officials travelling from abroad is less than a third of that during the Olympics, Japan reported more than 25,000 daily cases on three days last week, up from less than 15,000 when the Olympics ended earlier this month.

Organisers of the Paralympics, which will take place between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5, have said they plan to implement the same COVID-19 protocols or "playbook" as the ones used during the Olympics.

Frequent testing and other restrictions, such as limiting the movement of athletes and officials, proved to be effective in minimising infection risks during the Games, they have added.

Like the Olympics, the Paralympics will also take place generally without spectators and organisers have asked the domestic Games officials to avoid eating out or drinking in groups.

Olympic organisers reported404 Games-related infections. They carried out close to 600,000 screening tests with an infection rate of 0.02%.

Japan has extended COVID-19 emergency measures in the capital and other regions that will run through the Games.

About 88% of thousands of athletes and officials attending the Games have been vaccinated, the International Paralympic Committee spokesperson Craig Spence has said, though a number of local volunteers are yet to be fully vaccinated.

"Compared to the Olympics, the COVID infections have spread further now. I have many concerns but I believe that Japan as a host country is making all the efforts so that athletes can compete safely in the Games," said Tokyo resident Kana Matsuyama, 45.

The International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is scheduled to attend Tuesday's opening ceremony.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
200K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympics#Japanese#Tokyo Metropolitan#Games#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldThe Independent

Wuhan orders entire population to test for Covid-19 after rare outbreak

Authorities in Wuhan have ordered the entire population to test for Covid-19 following a rare outbreak in the city. Seven locally transmitted cases have been recorded for the first time in more than a year, in the same area coronavirus was first discovered in 2019. China is currently seeing one...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 42,909 new COVID-19 infections

NEW DELHI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - India reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, a government statement said on Monday, taking the total to 32.74 million. Deaths rose by 380 to 438,210. Reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Tom Hogue. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
U.S. Politicsyourvalley.net

Harris' spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, is taking his first solo trip abroad and will lead a delegation to the later this month. President Joe Biden will make the announcement Tuesday, The Associated Press has learned. Emhoff will lead a small delegation of himself...
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Japan’s PM thanks people for safe Olympics during pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s prime minister thanked people for helping the country safely hold the Olympics despite the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic. He noted the Games were delayed by a year and held under tight restrictions, but “I believe we were able to fulfill our responsibility as the host nation,” Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, thanking the people for their understanding and cooperation.
Lifestyleindustryglobalnews24.com

Japan restricts passengers from three US states

The Japanese government has announced on Monday, that the country will tighten its borders for travelers coming in from three US states. This action has been taken in response to the increasing number of covid-19 cases. People coming in are from outside are also a reason for the increase in...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Paralympic flame ceremonies begin as virus surges in Japan

Japan held its first Paralympic flame-lighting ceremonies on Thursday, with athletes waiting to learn whether spectators will be in the stands as the country battles a spike in virus cases. Instead of a traditional relay on public roads, "torch-kiss" Paralympic flame-lighting events will be held in towns and cities across Japan over the next week, with the flame transferred from torch to torch.
Public Health104.1 WIKY

Vietnam reports record 9,690 COVID-19 infections on Sunday

HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam’s health ministry reported 9,690 coronavirus infections on Sunday, a record daily increase and up from 7,334 cases on Saturday. Most of the new infections were detected in the epicentre Ho Chi Minh City and the neighbouring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai, the ministry said. Vietnam...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Brunei clamps down after first local virus cases in 15 months

Brunei imposed strict curbs to halt the spread of COVID-19, after finding its first locally transmitted cases in the country in over a year. Seven community infections were found, the health ministry said Saturday, leading the government to close all places of worship and postpone social events for two weeks.
Public Healthftnnews.com

Germany Places USA, Turkey, Israel as COVID High-Risk Countries

The German government has placed the United States, Turkey, and Israel as high-risk countries. Montenegro and Vietnam are also affected by the upgrade. Portugal has been downgraded and is no longer a high-risk area, with the exception of Lisbon and the Algarve, according to the FUNKE media group that reported citing government sources.
Public Healthgo955.com

Italy reports 11 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 5,735 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with 22 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,735 from 6,902. Italy has registered 128,220 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its first outbreak emerged in February last year, the...
Public HealthMetro International

Sydney to tighten COVID-19 curbs, Australian capital to enter lockdown

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant spreads into regional areas. The move comes as Australia’s capital city, Canberra, 260 km (160 miles)...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Japan Expands Virus Emergency, Weighs Legal Penalties

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga officially expanded and extended the nation's coronavirus state of emergency on Tuesday, as government advisers recommended legal changes that would allow penalties for violations. The measures, approved by a government task force, add seven prefectures to the six areas already under a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy