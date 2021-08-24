Class of ’22 big man Adem Bona looking forward to Kentucky visit, plans to take other trips after
Adem Bona, the 6-foot-10, 222-pound Class of 2022 center from Prolific Prep (CA), is entering an important phase in his recruitment. After recently picking up an offer from Kentucky, the 18-year-old Nigerian native will visit the SEC school beginning Friday. Ranked the No. 2 center in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports.com, he is still considering other elite schools like Kansas, Baylor, UCLA and Creighton and said he plans to take other visits after Kentucky.www.zagsblog.com
