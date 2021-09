The Asian Pacific market was broadly declining at time of writing, following the rise in restrictions by Chinese regulators on gaming companies. As per the regulations, Beijing will restrict children from playing video games to a mere three hours for most of the week. Firms such as NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) are only allowed to offer their online games from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The surge in regulatory crackdowns on such sectors could scare off investors who are testing the waters of Chinese equity markets.