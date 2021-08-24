Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Raymundo’s Small Batch Desserts

progressivegrocer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthnic food maker Raymundo’s Food Group has rolled out Raymundo’s Small Batch, a hand-crafted line of ethnically inspired desserts containing real milk, eggs and sugar. Carefully made in small-batch kettles, the line consists of Premium Caramel Flan and Cinnamon Rice Pudding. The combination of real ingredients and attention to detail enables Raymundo’s to deliver a premium taste and authentic texture. Available at big-box and ethnic grocery stores across the country this fall, the line will retail for a suggested $2.99 per 4-pack of 4-ounce cups.

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#Food Drink#Raymundo S Food Group#Raymundo S Small Batch#Premium Caramel Flan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
Recipestheroastedroot.net

Baked Jalapeño Poppers (Keto)

Easy Jalapeño Poppers made gluten-free and keto-friendly. This simple yet insanely delicious appetizer is an epic crowd-pleaser for any occasion!. I correlate football season with baked jalapeno poppers, buffalo wings, sweet potato fries, guacamole, and dipping sauce made of ranch dressing & Cholula. Football vibes aplenty!. What comes to mind...
Food & DrinksSimply Recipes

Coffee Smoothie

I managed to get through college, grad school, and mothering three young children without the crutch of coffee. I didn’t really like the taste—not in a cup, a cappuccino, or even a scoop of coffee ice cream. But this past year I found myself lured into the cult of coffee.
RecipesFox11online.com

Tuscan Corn Chowder

For more recipes and information on the products they sell at The Stock Market, visit their website at shawanostockmarket.com. 1 tablespoon raw honey (we used Honey Meadows) 1/2 tsp Himalayan sea salt (we used Hepp’s) 5 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled. 2 1/2 cups red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes.
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Dairy Free Ice Cream

There's no summer treat more quintessential than ice cream. Rich, sweet, and filling, it's a go-to for warmer weather when people want a frozen dessert. However, it can be hard to digest for many people, especially those who don't eat dairy can't enjoy it, either. For an ice cream that's...
Grocery & Supermaketskinnykitchen.com

Skinny Cornbread Breakfast Casserole

This is an incredibly delicious, easy breakfast casserole. It’s so hearty and includes the fabulous Denver omelet flavors of eggs, ham, bell peppers, and cheese all loaded into a cornbread casserole. This casserole serves 6 and each serving has 294 calories, 10 grams of fat and 8 Blue WW Freestyle SmartPoints, and 9 Green. Perfect for a weekend breakfast or brunch. Since it freezes great, you can make it over the weekend and freeze the leftovers to enjoy for a quick weekday breakfast or another weekend meal.
Recipeslowcarbyum.com

Keto Pulled Pork Nachos With Cauliflower

These keto pulled pork nachos are a delicious alternative to traditional nachos. Not only are they just as good, but they are low-carb and keto-friendly as well!. These pork nachos with cauliflower are just as filling and tasty as traditional nachos without all of the carbs from the tortilla chips. They’ll make you feel like you’re having a cheat meal while you’re actually upping your veggie intake for the day.
RecipesJust a Taste

Peach Cobbler with Buttermilk Biscuits

Celebrate stone fruit season with a quick-fix recipe for Peach Cobbler with Buttermilk Biscuits studded with fresh thyme. Bonus: This recipe works great with fresh or frozen peaches!. It’s hard to imagine a more summer-friendly dessert than a piping-hot cast-iron skillet loaded with the season’s ripest peaches and topped off...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Almond Flour Pizza Crust

Low-carb, keto-friendly, and gluten-free, this almond flour crust satisfies pizza cravings for a variety of dietary restrictions without sacrificing deliciousness. One area where alternative pizza crusts can vary from traditional crusts is flavor. Yeast is a key ingredient that helps traditional pizza crusts rise. Because it doesn’t rise with gluten-free flours, it often gets omitted from diet-friendly recipes. However, if you want to get as close to the taste of a real-deal NYC slice, we recommend adding a touch of yeast for flavor. If you don’t have any, just skip it! This recipe works just fine without it.
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Toasted Almond Chicken Meals

The Panda Express Crispy Almond Chicken Breast is a new entree option being launched by the QSR brand to provide patrons with a satisfying meal to try out on their next visit. The crunchy chicken meal is crafted with all-white meat chicken that has been breaded to perfection with the brand's signature puffed rice breading. The chicken is then tossed in the wok with a savory garlic soy sauce along with toasted almonds and chopped green onions to finish.
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Cherry Cobbler with Fluffy Cornmeal Biscuits

What is it about summer produce that makes you want to turn on the oven and bake fruit-filled desserts, despite the heat? Fuzzy, softly yielding peaches. Tiny jeweled berries. Fat cherries shining in the sunlight. All of these urge you to take them home and turn them into baked goods. Besides crisps and crumbles, a cobbler is my favorite fruit dessert to make because it’s so effortless and undemanding.
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Gelatinous Vegan Desserts

Simply Delish's Jel Dessert are plant-based and sugar-free, and they promise to appeal to kids, vegans and keto consumers thanks to their fun flavors, bright colors and simple formulas. The Jel Desserts make the most of animal-free ingredients like stevia extract and erythritol, plus natural flavors and colors to create varieties like Strawberry, Lime and Raspberry.
RecipesPosted by
94.3 The Point

If You Aren’t Grilling Your Fruit, It’s Not Dessert…Free Recipe For Your Weekend

We've been graced with the presence of our friend, Celebrity Chef Chadwick Boyd all summer long for Fire it Up Fridays! We've got some serious custom recipes made just for the Jersey Shore but now we are going to lighten up...it is time for dessert...on the grill?!?!? Oh yes, you heard me. I was shocked but now I'm a believer and with Chadwick's secrets sprinkled on top you are sure to impress your guests.
Recipesmyketokitchen.com

BLT Salad Recipe with Avocado – Healthy & Nutritious

This delicious and super easy BLT Salad with Avocado is the perfect meal or side dish for those on a very low-carb diet such as Keto or Paleo, loaded with healthy fats. This BLT Salad is loaded with healthy fats from the aioli and avocado, perfect for those on low carb diets.
Food & Drinksnosh.com

Mcconnell’s Releases New Line Of Dairy-free Frozen Desserts

Like all the company’s offerings, the new line is made from scratch at McConnell’s Family Dairy, using a proprietary and innovative base of oat milk, cocoa butter, and coconut oil to approximate the indulgent, unique & creamy mouthfeel of McConnell’s ice creams – without the coconut, oat, or nutty aftertaste or smell customers so often find in dairy-free offerings. And like McConnell’s other products, there are no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.
RecipesPosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Milk and Cookies Icebox Cake

My boy loves chocolate chip cookies. I mean loves them. And he loves them in every form – chewy, crunchy, filled with stuff, the dough, the crumbs, homemade, store-bought – all of it. He even learned to make chocolate chip cookies (the only thing he knows how to make by himself) because he loves them so much. And I’m not just saying it because he’s my kid, but the boy can make some mean chocolate chip cookies.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

These Godiva Products Still Use The Founder's Recipe

Anyone with a sweet tooth has a hard time resisting Godiva chocolates. Knowing that some of the company's recipes include those created by the original founder and date back to the brand's start in 1926 makes the candies even more tempting (via Godiva). This proves even more impressive, considering that many of Godiva's recipes have come and gone.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

We Tried 10 Kinds of Non-Dairy Chocolate Ice Cream and These Are Our Favorites

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A few months ago, I decided to quit dairy-based ice cream. I finally reached a place where my body completely rejected it, so I took that curse as an opportunity to fully explore the world of non-dairy ice cream (or frozen dessert if you're a stickler).
RecipesMorning Sun

Recipe: Smoked salmon and nontraditional dressing elevate Salade Nicoise

For decades, my fish of choice for a Salade Nicoise was canned tuna. High quality canned tuna, but canned fish none the less. It’s traditional in this irresistible salad, along with tomatoes, green beans, hard-cooked eggs, and olives. Often potatoes come to the party along with mixed baby greens. But...
RetailTrendHunter.com

Plant-Based Dessert Flavors

These new Nush dessert flavors are being launched by the UK-based dairy-free food brand to provide consumers with a way to satisfy their cravings in a plant-based way. The new product flavors include the Chocolate Fudge Pot and the Mango & Passionfruit Yog, which are both arriving at Ocado locations in the UK starting in August. The Chocolate Fudge Pot will retail for £3 for two 75-gram pots, while the Mango & Passionfruit Yog is priced at £2.99 for a 350-gram sharing pot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy