The OnePlus Nord 2 is easily one of the best mid-range phones you can buy right now. Of course, that is only if it’s available in your region. The first-gen OnePlus Nord was well-received since it offers a good package for the asking price. The OnePlus Nord 2 takes it a step further by giving you a flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC along with the same primary camera as the OnePlus 9 series. If you are in India or the UK, the OnePlus Nord 2 might even be one of the best OnePlus phones to buy in recent times. Just like the original Nord, though, OnePlus has skipped launching the device in the US.