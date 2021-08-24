Cancel
Aliens Fireteam Elite: How To Unlock Extreme & Insane Difficulty Settings

By Dylan Chaundy
Twinfinite
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re busy getting your action fix from Cold Iron Studios‘ latest co-op shooter, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, you’re likely making your way through the four main campaigns and starting to level up your character, weapons and classes. While players have access to Casual, Standard and the Intense difficulty settings from the start, the more challenging Extreme and Intense difficulty settings are locked. In this guide, we’ll show you how to unlock the Extreme and Insane difficulty settings in Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Let’s get into it!

Comments / 0

