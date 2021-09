Xiaomi announced the Mi MIX 4 quite recently, and its teardown is already live online. The teardown was performed by a tech blogger Robin, and it was shared on Weibo. This teardown will allow you to take a closer look inside the Mi MIX 4. You’ll be able to check out its under-display camera, rear camera setup, display, and much more. It will also help you repair the phone if it comes to that, of course.