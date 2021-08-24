Aliens Fireteam Elite: How To Unlock the Secret Recon Class

Before jumping into the second mission in Aliens: Fireteam Elite, I activated a challenge card that guaranteed a special alien to appear at least once. In exchange, this granted an XP multiplier — unfortunately, I had misread the second half of this mutator. Every 10 to 15 seconds the Drone, a Xenomorph with the ability to pin you down à la the Hunter in Left 4 Dead, appeared and terrorized my squad. It was so ridiculous that it became a running joke until we inevitably failed the mission. But in retrospect, this high risk/high reward situation made for a memorable moment, and I wish Aliens: Fireteam Elite was filled with more of them throughout.