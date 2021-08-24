Simmi Urbanek
Greenfire welcomes Simmi Urbanek as director of marketing. With nearly two decades of experience in marketing and business development she oversees development and facilitation of the company’s marketing program and team and supports the business development group. She most recently served as vice president of business development for Platypus Advertising and was associate and director of marketing for Plunkett Raysich Architects. Simmi is also president of the Walker’s Point Association.www.bizjournals.com
