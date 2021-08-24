Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Simmi Urbanek

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenfire welcomes Simmi Urbanek as director of marketing. With nearly two decades of experience in marketing and business development she oversees development and facilitation of the company’s marketing program and team and supports the business development group. She most recently served as vice president of business development for Platypus Advertising and was associate and director of marketing for Plunkett Raysich Architects. Simmi is also president of the Walker’s Point Association.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Director Of Marketing#Business Development#Platypus Advertising#Walker#Point Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businessbizjournals

Anne Raimondi

Industry veteran Anne Raimondi has been appointed COO at Asana where she will oversee the company's business growth and enterprise go-to-market efforts including marketing, sales, business development, customer success and support, business technology and operations. She brings 20+ years of experience leading product and business functions in fast-growing SaaS companies including her time as Chief Customer Officer at Guru, SVP of Operations at Zendesk and Chief Revenue Officer at TaskRabbit.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Emmanuel Lavoie appointed CEO of Jetstream

VANCOUVER - Jetstream Hospitality Solutions, the all-in-one technology platform powering the rise of multi-unit properties entering the short-term rental market, has named Emmanuel Lavoie as its new CEO with effect from September 1st 2021. Lavoie, the company's COO since 2015, will take the helm from founder and former CEO Mike Liverton. Liverton will move to the position of group Chairman.
Businessbizjournals

Nationwide joins $100M investment in insurance startup

Insurify Inc. a virtual insurance agent and platform for comparing insurance options, has raised $100 million in Series B funding. The second-round funding from the New York private equity firm Motive Partners brings the Cambridge firm total raised so far to $128 million since late 2019. MassMutual Ventures, a venture capital arm of the Springfield-based insurer, has also invested in both rounds.
Businessbizjournals

Trifecta adds CFO following $20 million funding

Sacramento-based organic meal delivery company Trifecta Inc. has hired its first chief financial officer, Karen Townsend, a veteran of several high-growth consumer brand companies. The appointment follows Trifecta’s announcement in August that it raised $20 million in growth capital in a funding round led by Boston-based venture capital firm Spring...
Businessbizjournals

Rob Phillips, PE, SE

EDUCATION: BS, Civil and Structural Engineering, Southern Polytechnic State University. Rob Phillips, PE, SE has been promoted to Principal at Bennett & Pless—one of the Top 10 Structural Firms to Work for in the US by Zweig Group. Rob manages the firm’s Charlotte operations, leads the business development efforts for that market, and chairs the firm’s BIM Committee. With nearly 20 years of experience, Rob is a recognized blast expert and has worked on a wide variety of project types, including adaptive reuse, mixed-use, office, industrial, military, and sports.
Trafficbizjournals

Endrea Frazier

Vice President, Client Account Manager - Transportation at Aecom. Ms. Frazier has 25 years of public and private transit/infrastructure experience ranging from transit, bridges, roads and utilities to policy development, program/project management (PPM) and operations. She oversees key PPM initiatives throughout Florida, including supporting clients with program planning, development and closeout, as well as advising on funding and policy issues at the early stages of the program as well as supporting business development initiatives throughout the state.
Saint Louis, MOconstructforstl.org

Gray Design Group Expands Leadership Team with New Principal

Gray Design Group enhanced its leadership team recently with the promotion of Jessica Frey to Principal. As a new Principal of the firm, Frey joins the dynamic leadership team of Lorrie Kramer, Tobias Heddinghaus, Steven Kuhlmann and Larry Milles in spearheading the continued growth and expansion of Gray. ‘Jessica has...
Businessbizjournals

Sally Beauty taps Sprouts Farmers Markets finance chief as new CEO

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has appointed Denise Paulonis as its president and chief executive officer. Paulonis has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 2018 and is the current chair of the audit committee. She announced earlier this week she was stepping down as chief financial officer at Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Markets after a little more than a year on the job.
Economybizjournals

Healthiest Employers 2021: Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale PC

Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale PC is among the Healthiest Employers in the region because of its physical, financial, emotional/mental, and social health efforts with employees. Champions for Diversity & Inclusion Awards (IN PERSON with masks) Diversity & inclusion play an important role in maintaining businesses' competitive advantage. We're honoring leaders,...
Businessbizjournals

Everly Health adds veteran finance execs as growth spurt continues

Among the latest hires at Austin-based Everly Health Inc. are a chief financial officer from streaming video company Tubi and an executive who helped shepherd ridesharing company Lyft through its 2019 initial public offering. The parent company of health testing unicorn Everlywell Inc. announced the hires Sept. 1, as well...
Saint Louis, MObizjournals

Grocery chain Dierbergs says it needs to fill 300 jobs, plans hiring event

Dierbergs Markets, one of the St. Louis region's largest employers, is looking to fill over 300 jobs and plans to host a hiring event later this month. The St. Louis-based chain said it will hold its annual "mega hiring" open interview event on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Chesterfield Double Tree Hotel on Swingley Ridge Road.
Dayton, OHbizjournals

DBJ names 2021 honorees for Diversity in Business Awards

The Dayton Business Journal has named the winners for the 2021 Diversity in Business Awards. The awards recognize organizations that have contributed to harnessing diversity within their work forces and actively taking the lead to promote and champion the business case for diversity within the community or their industries. They...
Economybizjournals

7 ways to identify and leverage the best primary marketing channel for your business

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. There’s no shortage of marketing channels these days — in fact, when it comes to pinpointing which channel will be the most effective, business leaders may sometimes think there are too many. There’s no single marketing channel or method that’s the universal best — a strategy that works for one business won’t necessarily work for another.
Cincinnati, OHbizjournals

Housing startup expands to Columbus amid red-hot 2021

A Cincinnati home services startup is expanding its footprint in Ohio, a move that follows faster-than-expected growth in 2021 as the company fills what the founders see as a massive market need. Oakley-based Homestretch, headed by entrepreneurs Derek Shewmon and Nick Lobert, alums of the startup darling Everything but the...
Economybizjournals

Developer plans new spec warehouse at Jefferson Riverport

A Chicago-based developer with property in East Louisville is expanding its footprint south. Brennan Investment Group has plans to construct a speculative distribution center at 5710 Cane Run Road in the Jefferson Riverport International business park, according to Doug Lance, vice president of the Ohio region. Lance said there are...
Financial Reportsbizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: The Design Build Co. LLC

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Aug. 27. Year to date through Aug. 27, the court recorded 27 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 36% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Comments / 0

Community Policy