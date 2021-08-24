Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Walleye save a fishing day: Tasty fish take the bark out of dog days

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho'd have known 20 years ago that one day walleye would be among the most popular sport fish at Beaver Lake?. Maybe the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fisheries staff saw that vision. Game and Fish started the big push to get native walleye reestablished at Beaver in 2003. Walleye were prevalent in the White River before the lake filled. The new reservoir took away most of the gravel shoals walleye need to spawn.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sport Fishing#Fish Stocks#Fish Stocking#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
Hobbiescassville-democrat.com

Nearly 500 young anglers enjoy Kids’ Fishing Day

Jeff Fairbanks, of Hume, helped 3-year-old McKenna Fairbanks in her quest for a catch at Kids’ Fishing Day on Saturday. More photos from the event may be found at: https://www.cassville-democrat.com/gallery/39167.
HobbiesOutdoor Life

No Boat, No Problem: How to Catch Fish From the Bank

No matter how advanced an angler you are, I’m guessing you got your start bank fishing. Access is easy and it’s certainly more affordable than buying a boat and trailer. Anglers of all experience levels crowd fishing piers, line jetties, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder below the spillways just to wet a line. Some folks have even made a living documenting their bank fishing success on YouTube.
Hobbiesthepampanews.com

Fishing Report on Area Lakes

Lake Meredith: SLOW. Water stained; 77 degrees; 48.93 feet low. Bass are good early in the morning and later in the evening on minnows and artificial baits, try some top-waters as well. Catfish are very good on crawlers, minnows, shrimp and stinkbaits. Crappie are good hitting minnows and artificial baits. Walleye are good on crawlers, minnows and artificial baits. Once you find them they are biting. Try hitting humps, underwater structure early morning and late evening and night seem more productive.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

FISHING LINE

With the 2021 Sturgis Bike Rally mere days away, and the annual motorcycle stampede to the Black Hills area already in progress, fishing activity will slow considerably in the week ahead as even the most diehard anglers will likely take a brief step away from traveling to area haunts. Hot...
Port Aransas, TXraymondville-chronicle.com

Saltwater Weekly Fishing Report

Port Aransas GOOD. 84 degrees. The surf from Port Aransas to Cedar Bayou is holding big trout up to 27- inches and lots of redfish. The redfish are in the first gut using croaker, cut menhaden and cut ladyfish. Speckled trout have been plentiful along the second gut. Fish it just like the surf in windy conditions. Sharks are in […]
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama Friday fishing report

A week of cooler nights and pleasant days has given us a late summer respite across the northern half of the state, and striped bass, in particular, have responded well. At Logan Martin Lake, guide David Hare has been loading up his clients with big stripers, mostly drifting live shad at 65 feet and more. He says he typically runs late summer trips from 5 a.m. until about 11, getting off the water before the hotter part of the day. Best action is in the lower end of the lake where water is deepest and coolest. Most of the fish are 10 to 15 pounds, but 20 pounders are not rare. Big issue is keeping the shad alive, says Hare, who uses a specially-oxygenated baitwell with treated water to do the job; www.alexcityguideservice.com.
HobbiesParis Post-Intelligencer

Kentucky Lake fishermen have short honeymoon with cool snap

Kentucky Lake’s fishing scene was the beneficiary of a rare early August cool snap this week that brought a touch of fall to the early morning air. Anglers had a little hurdle with some northeast wind but it was a small price to pay for the lower humidity and temperatures.
Meeker, COMontrose Daily Press

OUTDOORS: Three day pass to fish, fish, fish

Every once in awhile I get to stray a little further. You know, like the family cat that usually stays close to home, but every so often goes exploring around the next corner. So it was recently that I had opportunity to choose anywhere I wanted to go that was within driving and camping distance, as much as a three day pass would get me home and back. It’s mid-August, the weather is typically conducive to outdoor activities, the summer crowds have dissipated with school starting here and away, rivers are low and clear, fish are willing feeders — it’s a great month to knock on a few trout doors.
Animalsfreestonecountytimesonline.com

Woods, Waters, and Wildlife: Splashy Bass

We had a new neighbor move in next door that immediately parked his personality in the driveway. No. It was a weathered old Army Jeep with a high rack over the back seat for South Texas deer hunting. I quickly introduced myself to Clyde Smith and welcomed him to the neighborhood.
Hobbiessandiegofishreports.com

San Diego Fish Report

Water temperature: At surface: 84.92°F, 7.10 D.O. @ 15' 82.94°F, 7.29 D.O. Water level: High level, private water craft/fish finders are currently banned. Water Clarity: Fair (10’-6”) Fishing permits, boat rentals, bait, and tackle are all sold at the Concessions Stand right next to the Ranger Station in the Lakeshore...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Bay Boat Fly Fishing

Measures to make your bay boat fly fishing friendly. Fly line management can be a nightmare in just about any boats, other than technical poling skiffs designed to be snag and clutter-free. But many bay boats and open fishermen sometimes need special attention to make them fly-fishing friendly. Generally, the...
HobbiesPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

White Perch Behind the South Jersey Coast Scene

With the summer saltwater bites at almost a full mouthful, with more to come, a most delectable morsel remains pretty much ignored save for those who enjoy ultra-light tackle tussles and a platter of finger-lickin' good deep-fried fillets. Re-enter the white perch. Sure, this panfish, which is actually a member...
HobbiesDaily Inter Lake

Mack Days fishing tourney begins Sept. 16

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' 38th annual Fall Mack Days fishing tournament will run from Sept. 16 to Nov. 14. The event is used as a management tool to reduce numbers of nonnative lake trout in Flathead Lake. "Increasing the numbers of native bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout...
Hobbiespvvt.com

CA Dept. of Fish & Wildlife's 'Free Fishing Day' coming up Sept. 4

The final California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW) “Free Fishing Day” of 2021 is coming up, with the special recreational calendar date scheduled for Sept. 4. With no fishing license required on that date, fishing families and hobbyists can enjoy the sport at no cost. “Have you ever felt...
Billings, MTravallirepublic.com

Fishing report: It's terrestrial time for dry fly anglers

BILLINGS — Fly fishing enthusiasts are enjoying fishing terrestrial patterns during these dog days of summer. Whether tying on an Ant, Cricket, Beetle or Hopper, anglers have the chance to experience the excitement of the fight when a hungry trout sips their fly. So check your fly box to make sure you have these summertime staples.

Comments / 0

Community Policy