PLANNING AHEAD: Are inheritances protected and other Medicaid myths [Column]

Suppose you are married and inherited a substantial bequest from your parents that you dutifully placed in a separate account in your name only. As far as you are concerned you consider that account to be “your” money. Recently your husband (or wife) has become chronically ill and you believe that eventually he or she will need to receive Medicaid either in a nursing home or at home under the Medicaid Waiver program. You might have been assured by someone who thinks he knows nursing home procedures or by a neighbor who reads up on the Internet that inheritances are protected from the Medicaid spend down.