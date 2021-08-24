Cancel
Energy Industry

India's LNG imports drop 15% yr/yr in July

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImports were up 9% month/month, however. India’s LNG imports in July came in at 2.52bn m3 (about 1.86mn metric tons), down 14.9% year/year, the country’s oil and gas ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) website showed on August 23. Imports were up 9% month/month, however. During the first four...

