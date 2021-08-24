Commissioners Appoint Brighton Pastor To Metroparks Board

Marion Township officials have received local comments on the update to their master plan. Every five years municipal governing bodies are required to at least consider the need to update their master plan. A master plan serves as the blueprint for how a city, village or township wants to develop in the future. Marion Township’s sets a goal of fostering and encouraging a balance between growth and development, and protection and enhancement of its rural character. Goals for protecting the environment, along with recreation, infrastructure, and housing development objectives are also laid out. The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments forecasts that the township will grow by approximately 2,400 residents over the next 25 years.