Brighton, MI

Commissioners Appoint Brighton Pastor To Metroparks Board

whmi.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Livingston County Board of Commissioners has made a new appointment to the Huron Clinton Metroparks Board of Trustees. The Board, last night, formally selected Floodgate Renewal Church in Brighton’s Senior Pastor, Bill Bolin, as the county’s representation. The post had been held by former Commissioner Steve Williams who had been seeking reappointment. This was opposed by Board Chair Wes Nakagiri who objected to certain “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” efforts of the Metroparks Board. The appointment spurred a change to appointment policy, giving the Board Chair his own candidate. The nomination committee selected Williams, but Nakagiri wanted Bolin.

www.whmi.com

