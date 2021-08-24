Trinity Health Applauds FDA Approval Of Pfizer Vaccine
A local hospital system is weighing in after federal regulators gave full approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision on Monday could help lift public confidence in vaccinations as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet. The FDA has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety. More than 200 million doses already have been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December. Officials say the decision could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots but also potentially spur more vaccine mandates by companies, universities and local governments.www.whmi.com
