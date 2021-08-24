Cancel
Chagrin Falls, OH

Chagrin Falls Schools Salutes Teacher and Staff Member of the Year

Cover picture for the articleAt the August 16 staff convocation meeting, Chagrin Falls Schools surprised two staff members with one of the highest awards given by the District. Justin Wise, a first-grade teacher turned virtual kindergarten teacher last year and Shawn Carlson, head custodian of Gurney Elementary School were named the Teacher and Staff Member of the Year. Principal Rachel Jones presented both of these employees with the award.

