Arabesque opens at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

The Kapoor family traveled to Maldives and stayed at Furaveri Resort, a tropical, unreclaimed island situated in Raa Atoll near Hanifaru Bay. The trip took over 30 hours of travel time each way. They flew about 15 hours to Doha, Qatar, and had a nine-hour layover, then another five-hour flight to Male, the main island in the Maldives. From there, they took a small seaplane to the resort. The lengthy travel time was worth it. They enjoyed some of the most beautiful snorkeling in the world, fed sharks every day, went on a fishing tour where they caught their own fish and had it prepared by the chef at the resort’s restaurant, and went on a dolphin cruise where they saw over 40 dolphins in a pod. Pictured are Rachel, Sonali, a fourth grader at Wilchester Elementary, Aashna, an eighth grader at Memorial Middle, and Sumit Kapoor.
