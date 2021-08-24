Arabesque opens at the Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

It’s been a weird couple years for travel. By this point, most of us have attempted a trip or two—masked and vaxxed, we hope—most likely out of obligation to see family or friends. As for a more pampered, head-clearing escape, some have crossed the country, maybe even the Atlantic, while others have flown over the border to Mexico for a much-needed break from reality. If you haven’t already traveled for that change of scenery and peace of mind, now might be the best time to plan a trip for yourself and your favorite plus one. On the pandemic front, we’re moving into some semblance of “living with this,” so whether that trip is next month or next year, we’re happy to provide some indulgent inspiration for your next escape with the best luxury hotels in the world.