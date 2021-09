I have a neighbor who removes the dead flowers from all of her plants. She says it makes them bloom more. Does that really make plants bloom more?. The main reason for removing old, dead flowers (referred to as “dead-heading”) is to improve the appearance of the landscape. However, dead-heading will also increase the number of blooms on many annual and perennial flowers. Plants produce flowers to reproduce themselves. After a flower has been pollinated and produces seeds, plants often consider their job done. When dead flowers are removed before seeds are produced, many plants are stimulated to bloom again. However, most shrubs and many perennial flowers only produce one set of blooms at a specific time of year and will not bloom again even if the flowers are removed.