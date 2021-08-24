Cancel
Pets

11 Awesome DIY Cat Furniture Ideas

By Elizabeth Manneh
familyhandyman.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStylish home decor isn't just for people. Why not make your favorite feline friend some DIY cat furniture he or she will love?. Got more than one cat? Then why not make these ingenious bunk bed hammocks so they can have their own space but still be together? This bunk bed set consists of a simple wooden frame that doubles as scratching posts, and roomy fabric hammocks suspended on ropes. It’s almost like a cat condo. Either way it’s some super cool cat furniture. And you can add some decorative knots—our video tutorial shows you how. These hammocks are simple to make, elegant and give your cats all the space they need for snoozing.

