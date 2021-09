We know buzzed driving is drunk driving, but what about driving while drug-impaired? Nationally, it is illegal to drive while impaired by any substance and this includes drugs. This Labor Day weekend, law enforcement in Toole County is participating in the If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI impaired driving awareness campaign. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during this holiday weekend to take drug-impaired drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted in a fair and equitable way.