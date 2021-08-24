Trader Joe’s opens new South Bend location

Despite the 6:30 a.m. wake-up call, energy was high for the opening of a new grocery store in South Bend: Trader Joe’s. In the early hours of Friday morning, South Bend residents and tri-campus students began trickling into a freshly-paved parking lot off Howard Street. A line formed many hours before the scheduled opening and slowly grew in size. As the 8 a.m. ceremonial ribbon cutting drew closer, the Notre Dame Glee Club provided live music for the eager crowd.