Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Trader Joe’s opens new South Bend location

By Evan McKenna
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the 6:30 a.m. wake-up call, energy was high for the opening of a new grocery store in South Bend: Trader Joe’s. In the early hours of Friday morning, South Bend residents and tri-campus students began trickling into a freshly-paved parking lot off Howard Street. A line formed many hours before the scheduled opening and slowly grew in size. As the 8 a.m. ceremonial ribbon cutting drew closer, the Notre Dame Glee Club provided live music for the eager crowd.

ndsmcobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
State
Indiana State
Notre Dame, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Food & Drinks
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South#Restaurants#Food Drink#Facebook#The Purple Porch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

Explainer: Apple gives 'reader' apps a way around commissions. Who wins?

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday made a new concession on how App Store developers work with customers: it will allow subscription and content apps that it calls "reader" apps, a category that potentially includes Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon's Kindle, to provide users with a direct link to their website for sign ups, avoiding an Apple commission.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
Fox News

Shooting reported at North Carolina high school

A North Carolina high school has been placed on lockdown amid confirmed reports of a shooting on campus Wednesday, police said. Winston-Salem Police said around 1 p.m. that they had secured the campus in response to gunfire at Mount Tabor High School. "There has been a shooting on school property,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy