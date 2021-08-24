Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Steve Raskin Joins Ittner Architects

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Raskin has joined Ittner as Senior Associate and Project Manager. Steve is an architect licensed in both Missouri and Illinois. He specializes in working with both PK-12 and Higher-Education clients. He leads projects through all phases of development, including facility assessments, master planning, community engagement, programming and the design of additions, renovations, and new construction projects. Steve is also active as an AIA Missouri Board Member and serves on a variety of national code writing committees.

