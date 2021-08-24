It’s Time to Break the Stigma of Mental Health

At McCarthy, safety is always the most important thing we do. In fact, we doubled down on our commitment and expanded our approach to a risk most never see — mental health. We’re taking action to help everyone bring their best selves to work or get the assistance they need. We are also committed to openly sharing details of our approach with anyone who asks for them. Today, we’re sharing some of why and how we’re taking action — and we hope it inspires you to join us.