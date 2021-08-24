Cancel
Mental Health

It’s Time to Break the Stigma of Mental Health

constructforstl.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt McCarthy, safety is always the most important thing we do. In fact, we doubled down on our commitment and expanded our approach to a risk most never see — mental health. We’re taking action to help everyone bring their best selves to work or get the assistance they need. We are also committed to openly sharing details of our approach with anyone who asks for them. Today, we’re sharing some of why and how we’re taking action — and we hope it inspires you to join us.

Mental Health
Health
Women's HealthPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

What Are The Symptoms Of PTSD In Women

PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is something that a person experiences after a scary and traumatic event. It occurs when you have undergone a life-threatening, violent or dangerous situation. PTSD triggers can also include events like assaults, abuse, accidents, combats, attacks, natural disasters, or witnessing a horrifying event. Such incidents generate a tremendous sense of fear in individuals, and their behavior can go out of control.
Mental HealthAntelope Valley Press

Struggling with ADHD

Dear Annie: I am in my late 50s, the proud mother of two grown men who have families of their own. I’ve been successful in my career and always accomplished whatever I set my mind to. But I always had a secret. I have ADHD. I was diagnosed in my late 20s. I never told anyone aside from my husband because it’s so embarrassing. But the condition has affected my life in so many painful ways.
Mental HealthWebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
Mental Healthearth.com

People who value leisure time have better mental health

Workaholics despair – those that think leisure is a waste of time are much more likely to suffer poor mental health, according to a new study from researchers at Ohio State University. “There is plenty of research which suggests that leisure has mental health benefits and that it can make...
Mental Healthalternativemedicine.com

How Mental Health Conditions Impact People’s Lives

Mental health used to be a taboo subject that people were too afraid or ashamed to speak about, even among friends and family. Luckily, today it’s spoken about much more openly. Those who suffer from mental health conditions, of which there are many, have their lives impacted by that reality in many different ways.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Six Things Therapists Wish You Knew

Psychotherapy represents an investment of time, money, and emotional energy, but the rewards can be life-changing. "Good therapy" is a collaborative experience between therapist and patient. But not all therapy is the same. There are several things a patient can do to get the most from the therapeutic experience; here...
Mental Healthyourteenmag.com

Parenting and Mental Health: The Importance of Prioritizing Mental Health

For the past year and a half, we’ve all experienced collective trauma caused by a global pandemic. A major news talking point has been our country’s “second pandemic”: a mental health crisis among children and adolescents resulting from the circumstances surrounding COVID-19. This crisis isn’t news to many of us parents who have lived each day of the pandemic with our kids.
Mental Healthriverdalepress.com

Don't let mental health crisis get better of you

We have officially embarked on our newest adventure: The Mental Health Crisis of 2021. Although this may be new news to some, it is not to many. Despite experiencing this crisis for more than a century, the stigmatization and infamy of mental illness has long prevented awareness. In fact, in 1840, activist Dorothea Dix “advocated for better living conditions for the mentally ill after witnessing the dangerous and unhealthy conditions in which many patients lived,” according to Unite for Sight. “Over a 40-year period, Dix successfully persuaded the U.S. government to fund the building of 32 state psychiatric hospitals.”
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health Apps Alone Aren’t Enough

Having completed an employee well-being survey which indicated an uptick in stress and burnout symptoms, the Chief Human Resources Officer at one of our client organizations had heard from her peers that offering a mental health app might be a quick and effective solution to addressing this trend. I explained...
Mental HealthClickOnDetroit.com

‘Doomscrolling’ can take toll on mental health -- here’s how to stop

You may not have heard of “doomscrolling,” but there’s a good chance you’re doing it -- and experts say it can take a toll on your mental health. The coronavirus pandemic, which forced so many online and indoors, has led to a dramatic increase in screen time for many, and a lot of those hours have been devoted to what experts call doomscrolling.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How Poverty Can Impact Mental and Physical Health

Living in poverty is linked to reduced lifespan, increased hospitalizations and a higher risk of mental and physical health problems. Affordable housing and livable wages can help improve the mental and physical health of individuals. Providing adequate housing and livable wages may be a cost-effective way to prevent illness and...
Mental HealthPosted by
POPSUGAR

"Mental Health Is Self-Care Too": Beyoncé Divulged How She Finally Prioritized Her Well-Being

Beyoncé: singer, actress, entrepreneur, mother, wife, daughter, and, most importantly, human. In the September Icons issue of Harper's Bazaar, the multifaceted powerhouse opened up about the weight of all the above, and how she, as a human, learned to bear the heaviness. Sure, we all have the same 24 hours as Beyoncé, but we all have different experiences, responsibilities, and approaches to how we deal with life. And after decades in the spotlight, she shared that to understand what self-care meant to her, she had to listen to her body.
KidsThrive Global

WHAT IS MENTAL HEALTH AND WHY IS IT IMPORTANT FOR YOUR FAMILY?

A significant part of our children’s lives where we, as parents, can help them thrive is in the area of mental health. Mental health connects with every other component of our health, including our emotional, relational, physical, and spiritual health. Each of these has a profound impact on the other. If one is out of balance, our children’s mental health can tip off-center. Therefore, we must work to keep each of these components in our children’s lives in balance.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

The Upside of Having a Mental Illness in a Pandemic

“What do you think about all the craziness going on?”. “You’re not nervous at all? Wow, I’m shocked you aren’t totally freaking out.”. These are just a smattering of the questions and remarks that constantly came my way back in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started to truly take form here in the U.S. And not surprisingly—as more and more people began to feel increasingly nervous and scared about this unpredictable situation, I felt the opposite: calm, cool, collected.
Mental Healthmetropolisplanet.com

Isolation, loneliness hurt anxiety

This is one of the most common phrases that those with anxiety say when they experience severe anxiety or stress. It’s also one of the most incorrect statements about how to deal with anxiety. Isolation, loneliness, and simply not conversing with others can have a profoundly negative effect on anxiety,...
Oakland, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Companies need to start taking mental health seriously if they want workers back in the office

During the long months of isolation during the COVID pandemic, the percentage of American adults reporting anxiety and depression almost quadrupled compared to the same period the year before, an astonishing rise with very little precedent. Tragically, deaths from drug overdoses surged 30% in 2020, driven by an increase in substance abuse and dependence at least partially related to the pandemic. The lingering effects of this mental health crisis will not disappear but will be carried back into workplaces, affecting relationships among colleagues, as well as supervisors, in ways that will require close monitoring from employers.
Mental HealthThrive Global

At Talk With Zach, Talking About Mental Health is Normal

Let’s go back to the very beginning of COVID-19, to March of 2020. Schools had just shut down, people were hoarding toilet paper and canned goods, and the world was in total chaos. As pandemic started to get worse, we realized that the quarantine would go on indefinitely. My memories...
Kidselearninginfographics.com

10 Ways To Take Care Of Your Child’s Mental Health

Mental health is a taboo that not everyone likes to talk about, especially in a country like India. With a huge population and competition, children suffer a lot from anxiety and stress over exams. As parents, it’s of utmost importance for you to help your child with such issues actively. The pressure of exams is immense and can lead to a lot of repercussions for your child when dealing with stress, behavior, and academics. So, taking care of mental health is just as important as having a healthy body. As a parent, you play an important role in your child’s mental health.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Books Perfect For Mental Health Awareness Month.

Happy Mental Health Awareness Month! A great way to learn more about the multitude of mental illnesses that plague those around us is to read about them, especially if the author is basing their story off their own experiences. The Young Adult genre has a book for every psychological disorder you can think of, so make sure to look for more beyond the ones I suggest. A few of these aren’t even Young Adult, so there’s plenty of choices in the middle grade and adult sections too. Obviously, since we are talking about mental health, I tried to include trigger warnings for each novel, but I might have missed something, so make sure to look up each book before reading. Happy reading!

