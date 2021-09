If you’re a small business owner, you know that you get pulled in many different directions. When you can’t afford to hire a big staff, it’s you who needs to keep track of finances, market your products and services, purchase equipment, manage inventory, and provide great customer service. It’s a lot to handle, especially if one or more areas isn’t a strength. But they are all skills you can learn and develop over time, especially if you have a business degree. And an Associate Degree in Small Business Management is a great place to begin.