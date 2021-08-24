Cancel
Samuel Goldwyn Films Nabs ‘Margrete-Queen of the North’ for the U.S. (Exclusive)

By Annika Pham
Cover picture for the articleSamuel Goldwyn Films has acquired U.S. rights to the anticipated Danish epic period drama “Margrete-Queen of the North,” helmed by Charlotte Sieling. The upscale feature, produced by Birgitte Skov and Lars Bredo Rahbek for Scandinavian major Sf Studios, is screening at this week’s Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund (Aug.21-27).

