The adulation and anticipation that had bubbled away since PSG announced the signing of Lionel Messi finally came to a head on Sunday evening when he came on for the last 25 minutes of PSG’s 2-0 win over Reims. As is to be expected for a player who is still getting to know new teammates in a new league after a long summer in which he won the Copa América with Argentina, he was quietly impressive but did not have a huge impact on the game.