11 Things That Should Never, Ever End Up in Your Washing Machine
Trust us, it's worth the extra effort of making sure these things never end up in your next load of laundry. Nothing is worse than shrunken clothes and a broken washing machine. Fortunately, we know how to un-shrink cotton, cashmere, synthetic fibers, and denim and why those fabrics shrink in the first place. But repairing a damaged washing machine is a whole other story—and a costly one, at that. Fortunately, we also know how to repair a washing machine. But to save yourself time and money, make sure these things never end up in the wash.www.familyhandyman.com
Comments / 0