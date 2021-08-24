People on the Move
Louis Plung was named Chair of the Jewish Association on Aging, the Board of which he has been a member since 2017. Lou is the Managing Partner of the accounting firm Louis Plung & Company. He has chaired the boards of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and local chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Lou has held committee chair positions with the national Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, Jewish Healthcare Foundation, Shadyside Academy, and was a member of the UPMC board.www.bizjournals.com
