Politics

Fall of Afghanistan weighs heavily on minds of Warner, Weld

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — The attack on the World Trade Center in New York City is remembered for the loss of life both from the collapse of the buildings and for images of those jumping to their deaths. That attack resulted in the invasion of Afghanistan nearly 20 years ago. As the...

Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Politics
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban.

McConnell said 15,000 Americans stranded in Afghanistan must ‘beg’ the Taliban. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, criticized President Joe Biden on Tuesday for leaving 15,000 Americans stuck in Afghanistan after the Taliban gained control of the country. McConnell attacked Biden’s departure strategy during an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” saying it...
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump raises prospect of 'unequivocal military force' in Afghanistan

By any fair measure, there are very few policy areas Donald Trump has ever taken seriously. The former president's positions on key issues have repeatedly shifted with the winds, based largely on whatever he last saw on television or what he believed the people in front of him wanted to hear.
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Secretary of State Blinken impeached over U.S exit from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, is keeping up his criticism of the Biden administration over the chaotic and now deadly exit from Afghanistan. Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, and U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., have introduced an article of impeachment against Secretary of State Anthony Blinken after Thursday’s terrorist bombings that killed 13 American troops and more than 50 Afghans near the Kabul airport.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
Animalskusi.com

President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan

President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever. Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan. The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take...
Immigrationthelibertydaily.com

U.S. Citizen Mother and Her Three Children Escorted by Taliban to Kabul Airport Denied Entry by U.S. General

The American mainstream media cover-up of the carnage that has happened and will continue to happen in Afghanistan is in full swing. They are working on behalf of the Biden regime to suppress news of the tremendous bloodshed and heartbreaking stories of U.S. citizens being abandoned. This is why you won’t see Dr. Lawrence Sellin on CNN any time soon.
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...

