Philadelphia, PA

Diane Sadler

By Gil
frankfordgazette.com
 10 days ago

Diane passed away on August 12th. She was a noted local historian and Director and Curator at the Historical Society of Frankford. We were heartbroken to find out that our beloved Diane Sadler passed away. She was a joy to work with in our film and was a true historian. In her honor, we have put together a short In Memoriam of a clip that was never released. It shows her love for history, her humor, and what a beautiful human being she was. She will be missed by many people. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends, and may she rest in peace. Jason Sherman, filmmaker, The King’s Highway.

frankfordgazette.com

