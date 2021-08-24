CLE Weekend Hot List, August 27 – 29
If you know some kids who love all things dinosaurs, they’ll likely love “Westlake Jurassic Jungle LIVE” – a stage show featuring huge-scale dinosaur puppets that roam and roar about the stage. Performing at Market Square in Crocker Park (239 Market Street, Westlake), this hour-long, education-based show has several showtimes, from 10 – 6 Friday & Saturday, 10 -4 Sunday. Tickets purchased in advance range from $19 to $39 for VIP seating/photo ops. (Use the code “WESTLAKE” for $5 off per ticket – Offer expires at 11:59pm on Thursday August 26th). Tickets purchased on the day will be $25. Go to the show’s ticket page for complete details.www.cleweekend.com
