Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westlake, OH

CLE Weekend Hot List, August 27 – 29

By Zachariah Durr
cleweekend.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you know some kids who love all things dinosaurs, they’ll likely love “Westlake Jurassic Jungle LIVE” – a stage show featuring huge-scale dinosaur puppets that roam and roar about the stage. Performing at Market Square in Crocker Park (239 Market Street, Westlake), this hour-long, education-based show has several showtimes, from 10 – 6 Friday & Saturday, 10 -4 Sunday. Tickets purchased in advance range from $19 to $39 for VIP seating/photo ops. (Use the code “WESTLAKE” for $5 off per ticket – Offer expires at 11:59pm on Thursday August 26th). Tickets purchased on the day will be $25. Go to the show’s ticket page for complete details.

www.cleweekend.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Westlake, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Puppets#Gourmet#Beer#Cle Weekend Hot List#Mexican#The Ohio Cheese Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy