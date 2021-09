The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to adjudicate dependency and neglect. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED TO APPEAR IN THE OBION COUNTY JUVENILE COURT IN UNION CITY, TENNESSEE ON SEPTEMBER 29, 2021, AT 10:00 A.M., to defend the allegations or a default judgement may be taken against you. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Obion County Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Union City, Tennessee.