Joe Rogan and Ariel Helwani have some bad blood. In fact, Ariel Helwani and everyone within the top of the UFC circle have some bad blood. This includes Dana White, Joe Rogan, and Brendan Schaub. The reason for this is actually a grudge from years ago as it was reported that Helwani broke the news of Brock Lesnar coming to UFC in 2016. This made Dana White mad and forced Ariel out of UFC as it was not to be broke before an official announcement. Ariel now says that the story is completely fabricated.