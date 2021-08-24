Cancel
Health Services

Upholding the identity of perinatal hospice

By Meaghann S. Weaver ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2310-0111
 9 days ago

Recent legislature regarding perinatal hospice in upwards of eight states risks disguising compassionate intention for competent clinical services [1]. An example bill “mandates a physician diagnosing an unborn child with a lethal fetal anomaly must provide information about perinatal hospice services by offering services or referral” with requirement to give a written description of perinatal hospice and contact information [2]. Any group which self-identifies as a perinatal hospice program may ask the State’s Health and Human Service for inclusion on the website and family information sheet. Of the listed perinatal hospices in a midwestern state, one-third do not represent hospital-affiliated or accredited hospice agencies.

