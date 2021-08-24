LEGAL NOTICE -Tax Collection N...

LEGAL NOTICE -Tax Collection NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the tax roll and warrant for the collection of taxes for the Sidney Central School District have been approved. All school tax payments should be made either by mailing to: SIDNEY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT, Attn: Tax Collector, 95 West Main Street, Sidney, NY 13838, or you may drop taxes off in a SECURE DROP BOX at the Sidney Central School District Â- District Office Vestibule (Door 11) as follows: Monday through Thursday - 8:00am - 4:00pm September 1, 2021 through November 6, 2021 Taxes will be collected without penalty from September 1 to September 30, 2021; with a 2% penalty from October 1 to November 1, 2021; and with a 3% penalty from November 2 to November 6, 2021. After November 6, 2021, all unpaid taxes will be returned to the County Treasurer. School taxes are then re-levied with an additional penalty and payable with the Town and County Tax that you will receive in January of 2022. Dated: August 23, 2021 Constance A. Umbra District Clerk.