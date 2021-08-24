Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Time to pump? Data suggests traders intend to push Filecoin (FIL) above $100

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime to pump? Data suggests traders intend to push Filecoin (FIL) above $100. Filecoin (FIL) accumulated 65% gains over the past 30 days to reach its highest price since June 8. The recent strength was accelerated after an Aug.6 partnership with Chainlink's oracle protocol on Aug. 6 allowed the projects to join their grant initiatives to speed up the development of hybrid smart contracts to leverage code running on the blockchain while the managing data computation process off-chain.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time#Filecoin#Fil#Chainlink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksthehighlandsun.com

Ex-Goldman Exec And Real Vision Founder Puts Ethereum Value At $20,000 By March 2022

Ethereum has been on an impressive growth path recently. The digital asset recently broke a three-month high after it broke through $3,400 in the early hours of Tuesday. Usage on the Ethereum network has increased drastically in the recent weeks, causing fee rates to surge 200% in the space of a week. As more users adopt the leading smart contracts platform, predictions for the asset’s value have risen accordingly.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Fantom Token Jumps 50% After $315 Million DeFi Program Launch

The announcement of a new builder-centric incentive program gave a huge boost to Fantom’s native token, FTM, propelling its price by roughly 50% since yesterday. FTM trading started at roughly $0.57 on August 30, according to crypto metrics platform CoinGecko. However, the token quickly surged to a daily high of...
Stocksinvesting.com

Chainlink (LINK) looks for momentum while pro traders target $40

Chainlink (LINK) is the leading oracle provider, and the project has onboarded over 281 crypto projects in 2021. Some of these include heavyweights like Huobi's ECO Chain, the Hedera Governing Council, and Alchemix. Launched in Oct. 2020, Chainlink's verifiable randomness function, or VRF, has also gained notoriety among decentralized applications...
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

The Transition Between Fiat And Bitcoin

One World, Two Systems: Why Bitcoin And Fiat Must Learn To Live Together. Two competing economic systems eye each other warily across the ideological divide. One is based on complete state control and surveillance of its citizens; the other celebrates personal and financial freedom. The world holds its breath and hopes their mutual hostility does not turn into outright conflict.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL spikes above $75, set to slowly retrace before another rally?

Filecoin price analysis is bearish for today. FIL/USD spiked above the $75 resistance yesterday. Filecoin price analysis is bearish for today as the market has spiked above the $75 resistance and started to consolidate below the $78 mark. Therefore, we expect FIL/USD to retrace once more, and try to set a higher low from which to reach further highs later this week.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Cardano Launches Smart Contracts on Testnet, Pushing ADA to New Highs

Cardano is billed as the first blockchain platform to evolve out of a scientific philosophy. Image: Shutterstock. ADA, the native token of the Cardano blockchain, has surged to a new record-high of $3.09 on Thursday amid a wider market comeback. The token has been rallying for the past month in...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Do Traders Think Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) Can Keep Climbing Friday?

Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) stock is higher by 15.31% over the past week and gets a Neutral rating from InvestorsObserver Sentiment Indicator. In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Sentiment is how investors, or the market, feels about a stock. There are lots of ways to measure sentiment. At the core, sentiment is pretty easy to understand. If a stock is going up, investors must be bullish, while if it is going down, sentiment is bearish. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator looks at price trends over the past week and also considers changes in volume. Increasing volume can mean a trend is getting stronger, while decreasing volume can mean a trend is nearing a conclusion. For stocks that have options, our system also considers the balance between calls, which are often bets that the price will go up, and puts, which are frequently bets that the price will fall.
Stocksinvesting.com

ASX 200 Halts 2-Session Slide

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 added 35 points or 0.47% in early trade on Friday, snapping two sessions of consecutive decline as mining companies and biotech firms lifted, while Iron ore prices fell as investors continue to fret about curbs on the Chinese steel industry. In coronavirus news, New South...
Currenciesbeincrypto.com

Exclusive Bitcoin (BTC) Holds on to Hope Above Minor Support

Bitcoin (BTC) initiated an upward move on Aug 31 and reached a high of $48,246. However, it failed to sustain the rally and created a long upper wick. While the daily chart shows signs of weakness, there are bullish signs in lower time frames that indicate a short-term breakout is expected.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Kyber Network’s DeFi Protocol Launches on Binance Smart Chain

Kyber Network is a liquidity protocol built on Ethereum. Image: Shutterstock. Kyber Network, a liquidity platform for decentralized finance (DeFi), has rolled out its KyberDMM protocol on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). DeFi is a common term for a suite of blockchain protocols built to provide financial products and services like...
Marketsinvesting.com

The great crypto flippening: Can Ethereum overtake Bitcoin?

“Ethereum’s ascent to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable,” declared Nigel Green in mid-August, and it’s not hard to see why the deVere CEO thinks this. DeFi is on a tear, NFTs are mushrooming, Ethereum (ETH) remains more scalable than Bitcoin (BTC) and it also offers more uses including smart contracts. Moreover, Ethereum will soon move to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, looking to be more eco-friendly than Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) protocol.
Marketsthemarketperiodical.com

FIL Price ‌Analysis:‌ Filecoin Price Trying to Sustain Above 20 & 50-DMA

Filecoin price at the monthly chart is now trading just above the major daily moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines while trying to sustain above it. The crypto asset at the chart is struggling to sustain above all vital moving averages, and volume activity is also recorded near the average volume line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy