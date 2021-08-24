Time to pump? Data suggests traders intend to push Filecoin (FIL) above $100

Support.com, Inc. (SPRT) stock is higher by 15.31% over the past week and gets a Neutral rating from InvestorsObserver Sentiment Indicator. In investing, sentiment generally means whether or not a given security is in favor with investors. It is typically a pretty short-term metric that relies entirely on technical analysis. That means it doesn’t incorporate anything to do with the health or profitability of the underlying company. Sentiment is how investors, or the market, feels about a stock. There are lots of ways to measure sentiment. At the core, sentiment is pretty easy to understand. If a stock is going up, investors must be bullish, while if it is going down, sentiment is bearish. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator looks at price trends over the past week and also considers changes in volume. Increasing volume can mean a trend is getting stronger, while decreasing volume can mean a trend is nearing a conclusion. For stocks that have options, our system also considers the balance between calls, which are often bets that the price will go up, and puts, which are frequently bets that the price will fall.