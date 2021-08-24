Aerosmith Signs New Deal To Own All Master Recordings

Tomorrowland is a staple name in the world of dance music. They have come to be known for pushing the music scene to new heights. This is thanks in part to their massive international festival. Now, they seem to take this one step further. However rather than of using their festivals, they plan to do so with music. I say this, as it was recently announced that Tomorrowland is teaming up with Universal Music Group. In case you didn’t know, Universal Music Group is a global music corporation. One that is majority owned by the French media conglomerate Vivendi, with the Chinese tech company Tencent owning a minority stake. In addition to this, they are also the parent company of Interscope Records, Universal Music LLC, Motown Records, and more.