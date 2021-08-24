Cancel
Santa Monica, CA

Aerosmith Signs New Deal To Own All Master Recordings

KABC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Santa Monica, CA) — Aerosmith’s not going to miss a thing, at least when it comes to their masters. Universal Music Group announced a new global partnership with the legendary rock band, guaranteeing them ownership of all their master recordings. Next year, all of the group’s recordings, which were previously split between Sony’s Columbia label and UMG’s Geffen, will be under one company. That makes UMG the home of Aerosmith’s entire recorded catalog ahead of their 50th anniversary. According to the announcement, the partnership expects to reveal details of new music and audio-visual projects soon.

