Summer Centered: Fords Bring Showtime to Haverford
Showtime is back, and this year's DocuLab fellows got it all on camera. Supported by VCAM and the Hurford Center for the Arts and Humanities, the Summer Doculab Program supports student-faculty collaboration around documentary filmmaking. This summer's fellows—Bilge Nur Yilmaz '21, Liz Burke BMC '23, Sofia Mondragon BMC '22, Lexie Iglesia '21, and Alice Hu '21—worked with performance artists from across the country on a collection of projects that explore the medium and inspire future filmmakers.
