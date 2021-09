Running Disney is a big task. It’s not like Lucasfilm or Marvel Studios where you’re simply overseeing the many movies and TV shows in the pipeline. Disney is that, plus Walt Disney Studios, Disney+, Pixar, Disney Parks and so much more. So I get it, it’s not an easy job. It’s almost like being the president. (At least in my mind.) So many people are looking up to you and counting on you. It’s not a democracy, unfortunately, which means you weren’t chosen by them. But you still have a duty to make the people happy.