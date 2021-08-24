ETH/USD: Temporary Tranquility May Attract Additional Buyers
ETH/USD is trading near important mid-term highs not touched since mid-May, and speculators may become enticed by the rather tranquil waters the cryptocurrency has achieved the past handful of days. ETH/USD is trading near the 3350.00 vicinity and it has shown an ability to consolidate within its current price band while it tests important highs. Yes, this is Ethereum and volatility could erupt without any warning, but for now the sea is calm.www.dailyforex.com
