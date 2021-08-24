ETH/USD: Temporary Tranquility May Attract Additional Buyers

The S&P 500 initially tried to rally a bit on Wednesday but gave back the gains as sit on the sidelines and wait for the jobs figure on Friday. The 4500 level has been an area of interest, and I think it makes sense that we would see this market look at that as short-term support. That being said, we could break down below there and still be very much in an uptrend. After all, you can see that there is a massive uptrend line and the 50-day EMA walking right along that has been very reliable. As long as we stay above there, it is likely that we have plenty of buyers and go long again.