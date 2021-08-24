20-50-100 Years Ago — Aug. 24

The ill-smelling skunks, accompanied by litters of their young, are playing in the streets of Jefferson, a hamlet near here, with daily regularity. Once this week, a half dozen or more gathered in the corridor of the Reformed church for play and were routed only after a half-hour’s effort in which gas masks and clubs playing leading roles. And Jefferson, because of a state game law, is helpless to rid itself of the nuisance. A game law, residents said, strongly forbids the killing skunks at this season, with the result that the polecats continue their annoying playfulness.