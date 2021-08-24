Ask the Doctors: Several options for relief from arthritis in ankles

FDA must fast-track COVID vaccine for kids | Column, Aug. 26. I could not agree more with speeding emergency use authorization for younger children. As the column points out, this delay is due more to political caution than science. Since January (pre-delta), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitalization rates for children 5 to 17 years old have decreased. Some, but not all of this, is due to vaccination eligibility and acceptance by a segment of this group. So, expanding eligibility downward matters, but does not tell the whole story. Hospitalization rates for children 4 or younger have increased over this interval. This implies striving to increase vaccination rates for all household members who have children under 17, even if some of the kids remain ineligible.
